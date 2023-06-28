LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks will host Duke at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville at 8:15 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in the first-ever ACC / SEC Challenge as part of the 2023-24 schedule, a source confirmed with Hogville on Tuesday.

The all-time series between the two schools is tied at 2-2 with all but one of those matchups taking place deep into NCAA Tournaments.

In the biggest meeting ever between the two programs — the 1993-94 national championship game — Arkansas won in a thriller, 76-72, to capture the Razorbacks’ one-and-only national championship in basketball.

Duke won the previous two NCAAT meetings — 97-83 in the ’89-90 Final Four semifinals in Denver, and 78-69 in the ’21-22 Elite Eight in San Francisco — while the Hogs won, 98-88, in the preseason NIT in New York City in November of the ’90-91 season, which ended with Duke winning the national championship.

The ’23-24 matchup will be the first ever between the programs on one of the team’s home campus. The event is to be televised by the ESPN family of networks.

Here’s the entire 14-game ACC / SEC Challenge lineup (all times CT) …

Tuesday, November 28

– LSU at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

– Missouri at Pitt, 6 p.m.

– Mississippi State at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.

– Notre Dame at South Carolina, 6 p.m.

– Miami at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m.

– North Carolina State at Ole Miss, 8 p.m.

– Clemson at Alabama, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 29

– Tennessee at North Carolina, 6:15 p.m.

– Texas A&M at Virginia, 6:15 p.m.

– Florida at Wake Forest, 6:15 p.m.

– Duke at Arkansas, 8:15 p.m.

– Virginia Tech at Auburn, 8:15 p.m.

– Georgia at Florida State, 8:15 p.m.

– Boston College at Vanderbilt, 8:15 p.m.

For more on what we know about the Hoop Hogs’ ’23-24 schedule, including Monday’s release of SEC opponents and game sites, you can read our Hogville article below that was published on Monday, June 26 …

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Monday, June 26, 2023

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — The SEC on Monday released the league’s team matchups for the upcoming 2023-24 campaign, headlined by a second-consecutive season of Arkansas playing a home-and-away series against Kentucky.

The Hoop Hogs are 3-1 all-time against the Wildcats when the teams play a home-and-away series (’22-23 and ’13-24).

The Razorbacks will play five teams both home and away including against the ‘Cats, Georgia, LSU, Missouri, and Texas A&M. The latter three teams are part of the Hogs’ permanent annual home-and-away series play.

Arkansas will additionally host Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt once while traveling to Alabama, Florida, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State for single games.

The Hogs will host the Vols without playing a game in Knoxville for the first time since the ’17-18 season.

Arkansas also faces a fifth consecutive season playing at Alabama — going back to the ’19-20 campaign — with only two home games in the same span as part of home-and-away series play.

Times, dates and television information will be announced at a later date.

What we know about Arkansas’ ’23-24 non-conference schedule …

* Two home games …

-Gardner-Webb on Nov. 10

-Abilene Christian on Dec. 21

* Three neutral-site games in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament (November 22-24) in The Bahamas … specific opponents not announced yet, but the other teams in the field are Memphis, Michigan, North Carolina, Northern Iowa, Stanford, Texas Tech, and Villanova.

* Neutral-site game against Oklahoma in December in Tulsa

* First-ever game in the new ACC / SEC Challenge (EDIT / UPDATE on Wednesday, June 28: Arkansas will host ?? at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville on Jan. ??, 2024, in the first-ever ACC / SEC Challenge as part of the 2023-24 schedule).

NOTES on Hogs’ SEC matchups (from Arkansas men’s basketball press release) …

• For the second straight year, and just the third time since the Razorbacks joined the SEC (1991-92), Arkansas and Kentucky will meet in a home-and-home series. The teams split the series last season, each winning on the road. The only other time came in 2013-14 when Arkansas swept Kentucky with a pair of overtime victories.

• Arkansas and Alabama will only be meeting once, and the game will be played in Tuscaloosa. The previous two times the teams only met once (2020 and 2022), those games were also played in Tuscaloosa.

• Arkansas and Missouri will be playing a home-and-home series for the 12th consecutive year. The streak coincides with the number of years since the Tigers joined the SEC (2012-13). Arkansas leads the all-time series with Missouri, 33-27, and leads 14-8 since Mizzou joined the SEC.

• Arkansas and LSU have met for a home-and-home series in all but two seasons since the Razorbacks joined the SEC (1991-92). The Razorbacks and Tigers only met once in 2013 (at Baton Rouge) and just once in 2015 (in Fayetteville). Arkansas leads the Tigers 38-30 since the Razorbacks joined the SEC and has won seven of the last 11 versus LSU.

• Arkansas and Texas A&M will be scheduled to play a home-and-home series for the 10th time in the now 12 years since the Aggies joined the conference. While Arkansas leads the all-time series with the Aggies, 106-60, the advantage is just 11-10 since A&M joined the SEC. The home teams have dominated the series over the last 12 seasons as Arkansas is 9-1 versus the Aggies at home and Texas A&M is 7-2 versus the Razorbacks in College Station.

• Arkansas will host Georgia in a home-and-home series for the first time since 2014 and just the third time ever. The only other time it happened was in 2006. However, the teams have played multiple times in a season nine other times as the programs have squared off nine times in the SEC Tournament. That makes the Bulldogs the second-most common opponent at the SEC Tournament behind Kentucky (10 meetings).

• For the fourth straight year, long-time rivals Arkansas and Ole Miss will only play once. The longest streak Arkansas currently has of playing an SEC opponent just once in the regular season is versus Florida. This year will mark the seventh-straight year the Razorbacks and Gators are scheduled to meet just once.

• Arkansas will host this year. The schedule has favored the Volunteers of late. Since 2014, Arkansas has played in Knoxville nine times and, including this season, Tennessee will be coming to Fayetteville for just the sixth time.