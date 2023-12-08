FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is set to host at least four official visitors this weekend including a quarterback who was College Football News Freshman All-America Second Team.

The Hogs will host Boise State quarterback Taylen Green, 6-6, 221, Eastern Michigan tight end Andrew Paaske, 6-6, 255, Marietta (Ga.) Kell linebacker Justin Logan, 6-2, 205, and Taylorsville (MIss.) Jones College cornerback Cedrick Beavers, 5-10, 170.

Green had an outstanding season in 2023 including leading Boise State to the Mountain West championship with a 44-20 win over UNLV in the title game. In that win, Green was 12-of-15 for 226 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed eight times for 90 yards and two more touchdowns.

In 2023, Green completed 121-of-212 passes for 1,752 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed 78 times for 438 yards and nine touchdowns. In 2022 as a redshirt freshman out of Lewisville (Texas) High School, Green was named College Football News All-America Second Team. He completed 166-of-271 passes for 2,042 yards and 14 touchdowns while also rushing for 10 more scores.

Paaske, who is from Copenhagen, Denmark, caught four passes for 39 yards this season. That followed the 2022 season when he grabbed 10 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns.

Beavers is committed to Ole Miss at this time. In 2023, he played in nine games. Beavers finished with 33 tackles, 20 solo, three interceptions, a trio of pass breakups and blocked a kick.

Logan committed to Arkansas on Aug. 2. He finished his senior season with 43 tackles, 18 solo, two for loss, a sack, one interception, two fumble recoveries and a pair of forced fumbles.