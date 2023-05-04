FAYETTEVILLE – In hosting the Arkansas Twilight on Friday, May 5, the final home meet of the season will serve as the final competition for the No. 2 Razorbacks prior to the SEC Championships the following week. Arkansas seniors will be recognized prior to the start of the running events.

The senior recognition will be begin at 4:15 p.m. Men’s field events begin at 11:20 a.m. with the hammer while running events start at 5 p.m. at John McDonnell Field. Live streaming on SEC Network + (https://es.pn/427juqb) will start at 5 p.m. Live results will be available here: https://bit.ly/3Ly8riQ

Teams scheduled to compete in the Arkansas Twilight include Allen CC, John Brown, Kansas City, Memphis, Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma State, Oral Roberts, Rice, Southeast Missouri, and Webster.

“We’re going to continue to look for improvement at this meet,” Arkansas men’s head coach Chris Bucknam said. “We’re still a week away from the conference championship, and some people are still playing catch-up of where they need to be. Others are where they need to be and will not compete.

“Our job, which I think we’ve done a good job over the last few years, is to try to get 30 guys on the same page physically and mentally. This is just one more step. We still have a couple of spots to fill for the conference meet, so there are about 10 to 12 athletes contending for those two spots. That’s why this meet is important, it gives kids one more opportunity to show themselves and put a good performance out there.”

Jaydon Hibbert, the current collegiate leader in the triple jump, will long jump for the first time as a Razorback. His best mark in the event is 25-10 (7.87) from the 2022 season. Joining Hibbert in the long jump are John Baker, Shakwon Coke, and Link Lindsey. Ralford Mullings will be the primary thrower competing in the discus.

The Razorbacks decathletes are all entered in the shot put with Daniel Spejcher the lone one competing in just one event. Ayden Owens-Delerme will also contest the 110m hurdles after making his collegiate debut in the 400m hurdles last week. Noah Swaby and Marcus Weaver will also pole vault while Yariel Soto Torrado will add the discus to his duties in the meet.

Arkansas sprinters will be spread out among the 100, 200, and 400m, while a foursome of Ricardo Banks, Jadon Bartholomew, Ethan Carney, and Leroy Russell III race over 800m. Competing in the 1,500m are Josh Shearer and Tommy Romanow.

An allotment of Razorbacks entered in the 110m hurdles includes Shaka Bogan, Tre’Bien Gilbert, Phillip Lemonious, Matthew Lewis-Banks, and Owens-Delerme. Racing in the 400m hurdles are Razorbacks Devontie Archer and Brevin Sims.

Alums competing include Omar McLeod (100, 110H), Kemar Mowatt (400H), Clive Pullen (triple jump), Erich Sullins (hammer), and Marqueze Washington (100, 200). Jalen Tate, who trains in Fayetteville is entered in the triple jump.

Arkansas Men Entries