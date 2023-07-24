FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will host several key recruits on Saturday including several who are already committed.

The annual Hogwild Hangout will be held Saturday. Among the uncommitted prospects are from the Classes of 2025 and 2026. At least a dozen commitments will also visit.

Among the Class of 2025 prospects slated to visit are Central Arkansas Christian quarterback Grayson Wilson, 6-3, 185, who is committed to the Hogs. Wilson is the lone commitment to Arkansas for the Class of 2025. In 2022, Wilson completed 143 of 245 passes for 1,737 yards and 19 touchdowns. Wilson also rushed 84 times for 530 yards and seven touchdowns.

The uncommitted prospects from 2025 are Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove’s four-star defensive end Lance Jackson, 6-5, 260, Bauxite safety Marcus Wimberly, 6-1, 183, Wagoner (Okla.) defensive end Alex Shieldnight, 6-3, 230, Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola four-star linebacker Elijah Melendez, 6-2, 220, Atlanta (Texas) running back Markeylin Batton, 5-11, 172, and Shreveport (La.) Captain Shreve offensive tackle Devin Harper, 6-5, 300.

In 2026, Durant (Okla.) defensive end Colton Yarbrough, 6-5, 221, will be present. Some of Yarbrough’s offers in addition to Arkansas are Tennessee, Oregon, Colorado, Michigan State, Miami and others.

Jackson is the younger brother of Landon Jackson, Arkansas’ standout defensive end. The younger Jackson can play both ways, but will likely settle in at defensive end in college. He has approximately 24 scholarship offers and is among the top recruits in the Lone Star State in 2025.

Wimberly earned an offer from Arkansas following an outstanding showing at a football camp this summer. Michigan and others are also in the mix with offers. Wimberly has outstanding speed and awareness at safety.

Melendez has around 25 scholarship offers and is among the top recruits in Florida in 2025. Arkansas is joined offering him by such schools as Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, Miami, Oklahoma, Tennessee and many others.

Shieldnight has offers from such schools as Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Tennessee, Tulsa, Vanderbilt and others in addition to the Hogs.

Batton plays both ways for Atlanta. That is the same school that produced several former Razorbacks. In 2022, he was the 6-3A DI Utility Player of the year as a sophomore.

Harper has approximately 20 offers including Arkansas. LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Florida State and numerous others have also offered this standout.

Among the Class of 2024 commitments are Montgomery (Ala.) St. James Academy quarterback KJ Jackson, 6-3, 215, Pine Bluff wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, Bentonville wide receiver CJ Brown, 6-1, 185, Fort Smith Southside offensive lineman Kobe Branham, 6-6, 320, Mills defensive end Charlie Collins, 6-5, 265, Leeds (Ala.) defensive end Kavion Henderson, 6-3, 250, Pleasant Grove (Texas) defensive back Ahkhari Johnson, 5-11, 175, Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville cornerback Tevis Metcalf, 5-10, 175, Aledo (Texas) cornerback Jaden Allen, 6-0, 160, Batesville (Miss.) South Panola athlete Julius “Ju Ju” Pope, 6-0, 195, and Ocean Springs (Miss.) St. Martin athlete Noreel White, 6-1, 190.