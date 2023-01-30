FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Following a big weekend of performances for Arkansas during the Razorback Invitational, the latest national rating index from USTFCCCA has the women’s program ranked No. 1 in the nation.

Improving its world-leading time in the 4 x 400 relay capped a weekend of superlative performances by the Razorbacks.

Arkansas ranks No. 1 this week while six SEC schools rank among the top 10. Following the Razorbacks in the national ranking includes Florida, Texas, Alabama, Oregon, Georgia, NC State, Tennessee, Stanford and Texas A&M.

In event rankings, which tabulate the average mark from the top four individuals from the same school, the Razorbacks lead a pair of events – 400m and 60m hurdles.

Arkansas 400m sprinters, led by Amber Anning’s 51.56, are currently ranked 2-3-4-5 in the nation and have an average of 51.91 among that foursome. As a group they lead the event by nearly a full second over USC (52.81). Other programs in the top five include Texas A&M (53.85), Georgia (54.12), and South Carolina (54.24).

In the 60m hurdles, with a 7.88 school record from Ackera Nugent, Arkansas has an average time of 8.16 to hold the top position over Kentucky (8.27), Iowa (8.39), Washington State (8.45), and Oregon (8.45).

With Amanda Fassold sharing the collegiate lead in the pole vault at 14-7.5 (4.45), the Razorbacks are third in that event with an average of 13-10 (4.22). Virginia Tech leads with a 14-1.75 (4.31) average with Washington second at 13-11.25 (4.25).

Arkansas ranks fifth in the 200m, with an average of 23.49, behind Texas (22.96), Florida (23.24), Georgia (23.38), and LSU (23.45).

The Razorbacks travel to Albuquerque this week for the New Mexico Collegiate Classic on Friday and Saturday, February 3-4. Coverage from the meet is available via a paid service on FloTrack.com.