FAYETTEVILLE — Former Baylor safety Alfayihm Walcott was excited about his official visit to Arkansas.

Walcott, 6-2, 220, is closing in on a decision. He said to expect that soon as he wraps up his Arkansas and final visit today.

“I plan on making my decision early, Tuesday or Wednesday, but I want to think on it and talk to family,” Walcott said.

He visited Texas A&M prior to Arkansas and canceled a Florida trip where he was scheduled to go after leaving Fayetteville. So it’s down to Arkansas and Texas A&M?

“Yes sir,” Walcott said.

With that said how was the visit to Arkansas?

“Everybody is great people,” Walcott said. “It’s amazing. The community here is a tight-knit community. That’s what I’m looking for in a school. I feel like this is a school where I could develop. I only have one more year so I could be able to develop around a group of coaches that can help me to the next level. That’s what I’m looking for in a school. The head coach and all the coaches here are showing a lot of love and I really appreciate it. That’s what I’m looking for in a school.”

Arkansas has new co-defensive coordinators in Travis Williams and Charles Woodson. Walcott offered up his thoughts on the new pair.

“Great impression,” Walcott said. “Every since they called me I knew Arkansas was a place I wanted to visit. They went into depth about how they could help me get to the next level and develop as a person first and then an athlete. That’s what caught my eye.”

Walcott didn’t hesitate to praise the coaches when he was asked if anything on the visit blew him away?

“Just the energy these guys bring,” Walcott said. “The new coaching staff they bring a lot of energy and that’s what I’m looking for. I’m an energy type of guy and that’s what I want to bring to this team in the back end.”

Walcott has size that reminds some of a Steve Atwater-type safety. Atwater is a former standout at Arkansas and Hall of Famer in the NFL.

“I’m a guy that brings physicality,” Walcott said. “I love being physical. That’s what I’m about. Then I’m a guy that’s going to bring that leadership role. I don’t expect mediocracy. If I come in that is what I expect of us as a team.”

This season, Walcott had 42 tackles, three forced fumbles, one interception, five pass breakups and two sacks. In his career, Walcott had 115 tackles, 71 solo, 10 pass breakups, two sacks, three forced fumbles and four interceptions with one returned 96 yards for a touchdown in the 2022 Sugar Bowl.

Click here for Walcott’s tweet announcing he was entering the transfer portal on Dec. 29.

Click here to view Walcott’s Pick-6 96-yard return against Ole Miss in the 2022 Sugar Bowl.