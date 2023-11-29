FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (Arkansasrazorbacks.com) –The 2023 SEC Midfielder of the Year will be trading in her soccer cleats for sneakers, as Bea Franklin has joined the Arkansas women’s basketball team. Franklin was a three-sport athlete in high school and three-year letterwinner in basketball at Seattle Prep.
Bea Franklin | G | 5-10 | Seattle, Wash. | Seattle Prep
#SigningStories, as told by Arkansas women’s basketball head coach Mike Neighbors:
My Papa Neighbors always taught us to never miss an opportunity to surround ourselves with women who are also good humans. Well, that’s exactly what adding Bea Franklin to our roster is all about.
The story of our connection goes back eight years ago to Seattle, Washington. I’ll let her fill in those gaps when y’all talk to her.
She’s a great human being and we already know she’s a winner on the pitch.
Our team is excited to welcome her to our crew, as we prepare for our upcoming games vs. Florida State and UCLA.
From Colby Hale, head coach of Arkansas women’s soccer:
“Bea is a world class winner,” said Colby Hale. “She has impacted our program in ways that far exceed her enormous on-field contributions. We are excited for her and this opportunity!”
THE ACCOLADES:
- Plays shooting guard/point guard, a three-year letterwinner in basketball at Seattle Prep
- Led Seattle Prep to a 20-9 record, 12-4 in the 3A Metro Girls Basketball standings in 2016-17
- During the 2016-17 high school season, averaged 9.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game
- On the soccer pitch, coming off being named the 2023 SEC Midfielder of the Year and SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year
- Two-time All-SEC Team recipient and All-Tournament Team honoree for the Arkansas soccer team
- Put up All-American like numbers in her graduate season for the Hogs, leading the team in goals (9), assists (9) and points in 2023
- Served as the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee President in 2022-23
- In her high school soccer career, earned the 2018-19 Washington State Gatorade Player of the Year honors and led her team to a 2015 Washington State Championship and three-time Seattle Metro Championship
- Three-sport athlete in high school (soccer, basketball and tennis)
- Started out her collegiate soccer playing career at Notre Dame
- Dad, Jesse Franklin IV, was a three-year varsity letter winner in rowing at the University of Washington and was inducted into the Husky Hall of Fame in 1999
- Brother, Jesse Franklin V, was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the 2020 MLB Draft