FAYETTEVILLE — Cartersville (Ga.) Cass Class of 2026 offensive tackle Bear McWhorter camped at Arkansas on Friday for the sixth time in his career.

McWhorter, 6-4 (without shoes), 291, has been a regular at Arkansas through the years. He worked with the offensive linemen on Friday and then talked about how it went including when Sam Pittman stepped in to provide some pointers.

“It was good,” McWhorter said. “I learned a lot, picked up a lot. Great getting some teaching from coach Pittman.”

McWhorter likes that Pittman went from offensive line coach to head coach with the Hogs.

“It’s awesome,” McWhorter said. “Being like his group of the team.”

McWhorter has made or will have made 20 stops at colleges in the spring and summer. He’s planning to make an informed early commitment on his future college with stops remaining this summer at Alabama, Georgia and Florida State.

“Yes sir,” McWhorter said. “Like spring of my sophomore year. That’s my plan for right now.”

When you started coming to the youth camps here and elsewhere did you ever expect to have around 20 offers including one from Arkansas as a freshman?

“Not at all,” McWhorter said. “The message from my dad was, ‘Keep working, Keep getting better and everything will take care of itself.’ But I never saw all this coming.”

This many visits to Arkansas you obviously feel good about the school and what it has to offer?

“I love it here,” McWhorter said. “I think this is probably my sixth time back. I can’t get enough of it. Every time I come up I learn something new about it and fall in love even more.”

When the time comes to make a decision will it be very difficult to say no to the Hogs?

“Very yard,” McWhorter said. “They have a lot of positives for sure.”

What do you feel you’ve improved on the most in the last year or two?

“The main thing is feet,” McWhorter said. “I work on feet nearly almost every day. Keep getting stronger. Hand placement is a big one, but I’m working feet every day getting quicker doing what I need to do to get myself in the right position.”

Among the offers for McWhorter from the SEC in addition to Arkansas are Alabama, Florida, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, South Carolina and future member Texas. Penn State, Florida State, Louisville, NC State, Georgia Tech, Virginia, Virginia Tech and others outside the SEC have also offered.

Click here for highlights.