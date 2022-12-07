FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman has hired Louisville’s Ben Sowders to head the strength and conditioning program.

Pittman fired Jamil Walker at the conclusion of the season. Sowders spent the 2022 season at Louisville. He had previously worked on the strength and conditioning staff at Georgia from 2018-21. There, Pittman became familiar with him and reportedly impressed with his work prior to leaving for Arkansas.

When Walker was fired, Pittman interviewed former Razorback Kiero Small who is now an assistant at Michigan. Others were reportedly also considered before Pittman chose Sowders.

Sowders walked on at Western Kentucky to play linebacker. He went from being a walk-on hopeful to being a two-year starter. He graduated in 2008 and then earned a master’s degree in 2010.

Sowders served an internship at Alabama before going to Georgia.