FAYETTEVILLE — Benton Class of 2024 running back Braylen Russell was among the top performers in the 7 on 7 tournament at Arkansas on Wednesday.

Russell, 6-2, 230, will be back at Arkansas on Friday for an official visit this weekend. Russell is set to announce his college decision on July 14 at his high school. The commitment announcement begins at 6:30 p.m.

“Being here is always a pleasure,” Russell said. “Humble not everybody gets these opportunities to come to a 7-on-7 and then get to meet the coach in his office. I’m grateful, and humbled. Love to be here.”

As a junior at Benton, Russell rushed 230 times for 1,643 yards and 26 touchdowns. He caught 22 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown. He played at Lakeside his sophomore year. Russell shared what Sam Pittman said to him when they met in the office Wednesday.

“They really want me,” Russell said. “I decommitted when I was a sophomore, but never took my eyes off of Arkansas. I just decommitted for more options. It’s been a ride, but I’m shutting it down July 14.”

Russell has taken official visits to South Carolina and Baylor. He will be at Arkansas this weekend and then finish up at Tennessee. He spoke about what he’s looking for at Arkansas this weekend.

“I’ve always grown up in Arkansas and been a Razorback fan so there’s nothing they can do to convince me,” Russell said. “It’s what I want with my decision and what best fits me to be honest. So they’ve already put a great impression on (me at) the University of Arkansas.”

Jimmy Smith, who coaches the running backs at Arkansas and is Russell’s lead recruiter, watched his first game.

“Coach Jimmy watched my first game and I got a touchdown,” Russell said. “I caught like three balls. I love catching balls. It’s a good part of my game.”

Russell said Arkansas hasn’t broken down Dan Enos’ offense to him yet, but he feels that is coming on how they plan to use him.

“They’re probably do that this weekend,” Russell said. “I haven’t seen his schemes yet, but I went to the spring game so I saw a little bit.”

Click here for highlights.