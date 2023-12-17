By Kevin McPherson

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — With a quick wave of the NCAA’s wand, Arkansas sophomore transfer Keyon Menifield, Jr. went from a non-scholarship redshirt who sat out the team’s first 10 games to being ruled eligible on Friday and debuting as a Razorback in a game on Saturday when the Hoop Hogs downed Lipscomb, 69-66, at Simmons Bank Arena.

Menifield (6-1 point guard, native of Flint, Mich.) was granted a waiver by the NCAA for immediate playing eligibility on Friday, then on Saturday he checked into the game for the first time at the 11:46 mark of the first half with the Razorbacks leading the Bisons, 14-12.

Menifield would record his first statistic as a Hog just 47 seconds later as he assisted on a three-point field goal by junior wing Tramon Mark that was good for a 20-14 Razorbacks lead with 10:59 remaining before halftime.

Menifield’s first points as a Hog were scored on a putback that extended Arkansas to a double-digit lead, 35-25, with 4:06 to play in the opening half.

He finished the game with 2 points (1-of-3 field goals, including 0-of-1 from 3), 3 rebounds, 2 assists, ZERO turnovers, and a boxscore plus-2 in 19 minutes while helping the Hoop Hogs improve to 7-4 on the season.

“I thought it was important to get him in the game,” fifth-year Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said after the win. “The plan was to play him somewhere between 15 and 20 minutes, and he got 18 (later credited with 19 minutes). He’s active, he’s bouncy. He is a reactor to loose balls. It’s hard to be thrown into a game 10 games in. But I think his quickness, his willingness to be a ball distributor can help us.”

Mark was glad to see Menifield join his teammates for actual game action now that the team is one-third of the way through the regular season.

“I’m just really excited for him, just everything he’s been through — not playing and knowing you should be out there,” Mark said following the win. “Now that he’s finally out there, I know it’s a good feeling for him and it’s a good feeling for the team, just working him back in, getting more reps in practice and just doing all that stuff. It’s a good feeling.”

Moving forward, Menifield bolsters a backcourt that includes lead guards in senior El Ellis and freshman Layden Blocker, both of whom have drawn starting assignments so far in 2023-24.

A ’22-23 Pac-12 All Freshman Team honoree, Menifield committed to Arkansas on April 4 as he was the first of what turned into a 7-player transfer-portal recruiting haul for Musselman. Menifield would later take his official visit to Arkansas in mid-April, then after moving onto campus with teammates for early limited practices and summer school sessions it was announced in late July that he would be a non-scholarship redshirt during the ’23-24 season at Arkansas.

He’s been practicing with the team the entire time, and now he’s formally begun his Hoops Hogs career that will include two more seasons of eligibility following the current campaign.

As a freshman at Washington last season, Menifield started in 21 of the 32 games he played in and averaged 10.0 points, 3.1 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 1.7 turnovers in 28.6 minutes for the Huskies while shooting 41.0% field goals, including 33.0% from 3, and 69.8% free throws. His 1.8:1.0 assist-to-turnover ratio was tops among Pac-12 freshmen. He had five games of scoring 20 or more points — 27 in a 72-71 home win in overtime over Oregon on Feb. 15; 26 in a home win over Utah Tech in November; and 21 on three separate occasions against then-No. 6 Arizona, USC, and North Florida. Menifield scored in double figures 15 times, including 12 times once Pac-12 play began. He had nine games of five or more assists and he notched 10 games of two or more steals.

Menifield — he was among the nation’s most highly regarded transfers in the spring — had Arkansas among his top six schools that he announced on April 2, and two days later he chose the Hoop Hogs over Alabama, Tennessee, Louisville, Ohio State, and a return to Washington. He became Musselman’s third transfer from the Pac-12 in the last four years at Arkansas (Jalen Graham, Arizona State, 2022; and Connor Vanover, Cal, 2019).



Photo via Arkansas men’s basketball