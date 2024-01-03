FAYETTEVILLE — Junior cornerback BJ Mayes entered the transfer portal and immediately starting pulling it elite offers including one from Arkansas.

Mayes, 6-1, 185, spent the 2023 season at UAB where he finished with 41 tackles, 31 solo, 10 pass breakups and two interceptions. Prior to UAB, Mayes signed with Incarnate Word as a three-star recruit out of Houston Heights (Texas) High School in the Class of 2021.

In addition to Arkansas, Mayes has been offered by Auburn, Texas A&M, Memphis and Illinois. He entered the transfer portal on Tuesday.

Mayes could be on the home sideline on Saturday, Sept. 14, when the Razorbacks host UAB in Razorback Stadium.

Sam Pittman said on Dec. 20, the first day of the early signing period, that Arkansas had eight scholarships remaining. Since then, Hoover (Ala.) four-star linebacker Bradley Shaw, 6-1, 216, and Texas A&M transfer wide receiver Jordan Anthony, 5-10, 160, have joined the class. That would leave six scholarships remaining for the Class of 2024.

A cornerback was one of the positions Pittman mentioned as a remaining need in the class. He also mentioned a linebacker, edge, interior defensive lineman, interior offensive lineman and a running back.