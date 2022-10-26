FAYETTEVILLE — Bleacher Report has projected all the bowl games as the season is slightly past the halfway mark.

They have projected different tiers of bowls. One of the tiers is Power 5 bowls projected to be fun. One of those games is Arkansas taking on Kansas State in the Texas Bowl. Arkansas (4-3) and Kansas State (5-2) last met in the Liberty Bowl on Jan. 2, 2016. Arkansas won that game 45-23. Oddly enough, Arkansas defeated Kansas State 29-16 on Jan. 7, 2012, in the Cotton Bowl which turned out to be Bobby Petrino’s final game as head coach of the Razorbacks.

Arkansas was scheduled to play TCU in the Texas Bowl following the 2020 season, but that game was canceled when the Horned Frogs opted out. Arkansas defeated Texas 31-7 on Dec. 29, 2014, in the Texas Bowl.

The Razorbacks played Florida in the Bluebonnet Bowl in Houston on Dec. 31, 1982. The Hogs defeated the Gators 28-24. The Bluebonnet Bowl was played in Houston from 1959-1987. The Houston Bowl lasted from 2000-2005.

Click here for the entire Bleacher Report projections.