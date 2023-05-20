Fayetteville, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – After falling in game 3 of the Fayetteville Regional, #1 Arkansas squared up with #3 Notre Dame in the third and final game Saturday.

The Lady Hogs, the “visiting” team at Bogle Park, were able to load the bases and walk in 1 in the top of the first. However, Arkansas was unable to capitalize any further with runners in scoring position.

In an effort to keep its postseason dreams alive, the Arkansas Razorbacks started Chenise Delce for the second time Saturday; Delce who was pulled in the 5th in of game 3.

Headed into the 2’d inning, the Razorback bats starting to heat up. The hero of game 2 Raigan Kramer came up with another RBI.

We’d go scoreless until the top of the 7th where Rylin Hedgecock put a statement ball in the parking lots. Three run blast for the Hogs which put them up 5-0.

Delce was able to close the game out in the bottom of the 7th, racking up 7 strikeouts on the day, and sending the Razorbacks to game 6 and a rematch with the Oregon Ducks.