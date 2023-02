FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas’ men’s and women’s track and field teams were crowned SEC Indoor Champions once again on Saturday.

The men won their fourth consecutive title, and their 26th overall. The women won their ninth consecutive title, their 13th overall, which overtakes LSU for most SEC Indoor Championships.

Our Courtney Mims sat down with Arkansas jumper Carey McLeod to break down the Razorbacks big win over the weekend.

