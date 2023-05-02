BENTON — Valley View Class of 2024 four-star linebacker Brian Huff was among the top recruits at Sunday’s Monster Camp.

Huff, 6-4, 225, is one of the top prospects in Arkansas and has several offers including one from Arkansas. Huff participated in the Monster Camp though he pulled out of his early with a tight hamstring. Huff doesn’t anything left to prove to recruiters and scouts following an outstanding junior season. He talked about why he chose to participate in the Monster Camp.

“I just want to come out and show what I can do,” Huff said. “Run around and do a little drills. Let people see what I can do. There’s so many older guys here that can teach you things you didn’t already know. There’s always more to improve on.”

Unofficially in 2022, Huff had 92 tackles, seven for loss, two pass breakups, three fumble recoveries, one forced and blocked a kick. He provided an update on his recruiting.

“It’s good right now,” Huff said. “I’ve got 15 offers. I’m setting up most of my OVs (official visits) right now. I’ve got three. Mizzou, UCF and Notre Dame right now.”

Are you going to take an official visit to Arkansas?

“I plan on doing it yes sir,” Huff said.

Huff was very close to former linebacker coach Michael Scherer, but also is starting to develop a good relationship with Travis Williams.

“Coach T-Will we’re close,” Huff said. “We talk pretty much every day. Me and him are building a good relationship with each other.”

Huff talked about Arkansas recently picking up pledges from two other four-star in-state prizes in Pine Bluff wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, and Mills defensive lineman Charlie Collins, 6-5, 265.

“I kinda expected it, but at the same time I didn’t,” Huff said. “I figured he (Collins) might go somewhere else, but he’s from Arkansas so I get it.”

Huff talked about what he’s looking for in a college.

“The main thing I want is a bond with the coaching staff,” Huff said. “I want to go some place where I’m wanted and needed. Not some place to just be another guy on the team.”

Drew Sanders got drafted in Round 3 by the Denver Broncos and Bumper Pool, who battled injuries, inked a free agent deal with the Carolina Panthers. So both Arkansas’ older linebackers from 2022 are now on NFL rosters. Former Razorback Dre Greenlaw has had a good career with the San Francisco 49ers.

“The NFL is like every kid’s dream,” Huff said. “I plan on being there one day. Them coming out of Arkansas it’s just awesome to see that. I’ve watched these guys in college and now they’re going up to the pros. I’ve communicated with these guys and now they are pros.”

Arkansas or Missouri would offer Huff the chance to play in the SEC against the nation’s best. Huff talked about the challenge of playing in the SEC and it helping an athlete get to the NFL.

“I do think so, they say the SEC is the best conference to play in,” Huff said. “Playing the best people is only going to make you better.”

Among Huff’s other offers are Oklahoma, Memphis, LSU, Mississippi State, Arkansas State, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, UNLV, Austin Peay, Arkansas Baptist and Houston.

Click here for highlights.