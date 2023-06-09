AUSTIN – Arkansas junior Britton Wilson completed the first step towards her goal of winning the 400m and 400m hurdles at the NCAA Championships by leading the field in both semifinal events on Thursday at Mike A. Myers Stadium. Arkansas totaled seven entries for Saturday’s finals.

Wilson broke the meet and facility record in the 400m with a 49.36 performance. Then 30 minutes later, she posted a 54.67 to better the field by nearly a full second.

The previous meet record in the 400m was 49.57 by Texas A&M Athing Mu in 2021 while the facility record of 49.68 was established by Gabby Thomas in 2023.

Ackera Nugent registered the second fastest time in the 100m hurdles with a 12.55 (0.5 wind) behind a 12.54 (0.0) for LSU’s Alia Armstrong. Collegiate record holder Masai Russell of Kentucky was fifth best at 12.76.

Razorback Madison Langley-Walker fell in her semifinal heat of the 100m hurdles and did not finish. Later in the meet she didn’t race in the 400m hurdles.

A pair of Razorbacks joined Wilson in the 400m final. Nickisha Pryce finished second in the first heat with a career best of 50.31 behind a 49.86 for Rhasidat Adeleke of Texas. Pryce improved her No. 4 position on the UA all-time list. Wilson won the second heat with Rosey Effiong runner-up in 50.69.

Also racing in the 400m semifinal were Joanne Reid (51.84) and Paris Peoples (51.87).

Arkansas also advanced to the final in the 4 x 100m relay as the foursome of Nugent, Ariane Linton, MeKenze Kelley, and Effiong posted a time of 43.10, which was eighth best overall.

The field in the 4 x 100 final includes Texas (41.55 collegiate record), Kentucky (42.30), Ohio State (42.68), LSU (42.84), USC (42.88), Georgia (42.93), Oregon (43.09), and Baylor (43.10).

In the 4 x 400m relay, the Razorbacks produced the fastest time with a 3:25.91 from the quartet of Peoples, Alyah Pyatt, Pryce (50.72) and Effiong (50.83). Texas A&M finished by Arkansas with the second best time of 3:27.05.

Others in the final include USC (3:27.88), Baylor (3:28.76), Duke (3:28.84), Oregon (3:28.85), Ohio State (3:29.01), Georgia (3:29.90), and Kentucky (3:29.95). Texas was disqualified.

For the first time since 2013, the Razorbacks did not score in the pole vault. It’s only the second time in the past 20 NCAA Outdoor meets for that to occur.

Mackenze Hayward finished in a tie at 13th with a clearance of 13-7.25 (4.15) while Kaitlyn Banas tied for 16th with a 13-1.5 (4.00) make. Amanda Fassold had a no-height with the opening bar.