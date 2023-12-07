FAYETTEVILLE — Former Fayetteville linebacker Brooks Yurachek is returning home to play for the University of Arkansas.

He played for Fayetteville in 2022 and then attended Wake Forest as a preferred walk-on in 2023. However, after a year there, Yurachek is opting to return home and play for the Razorbacks. He announced his decision on X Thursday morning.

“Comin home! Thanks Coach Pittman and Coach Williams for this opportunity! WPS”

Sam Pittman is the head coach at Arkansas and Travis Williams is the defensive coordinator and also coaches linebackers.

He was named 7A All-State in 2022 while helping lead team to state playoffs. Finished his senior year with 109 total tackles including 48 solo tackles while also having 16.0 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception. As a junior, finished the season with 63 tackles including 4.0 tackles for loss while also having 1.0 sacks, four pass breakups and two interceptions.

Yurachek is the son of Hunter and Jennifer Yurachek. His father is currently the vice chancellor and director of athletics at the University of Arkansas