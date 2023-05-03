BENTON — Bryant is a force in Arkansas’ largest classification each year and the dynasty doesn’t appear to be close to ending anytime soon.

Class of 2026 wide receiver Kamauri Austin, 6-3, 177, is another example of the wealth of talent there. The rising sophomore was offered by Marshall on April 19 and one can rest assured that is only the beginning for this talented wide receiver. He also is a straight A student in the classroom. He was at the Monster Camp on Sunday in Benton and talked about already getting an offer.

“Where I came from it’s a blessing,” Austin said. “I moved down here from South Bend, Ind., in 2021 to focus on my career. When Earl Gill called me and told me I got the offer I yelled because I was excited. It’s a blessing.”

Austin talked about the culture and atmosphere in Buck James’ program.

“The coaches are so good,” Austin said. “Stuff that you need. You can’t ask for anything else. The workout and all.”

Austin said despite just moving here recently from Indiana he has followed the Razorbacks some.

“I have some but not that much,” Austin said. “But I hope to get know more about them.”

Austin can also play safety in addition to wide receiver. He went over his strengths at both positions.

“My routes no one can cover me I feel like,” Austin said. “At safety, I feel like I’m the guy.”

Austin said he will be a wide receiver at the next level though that is still a few years from now.

“My hands are good and my routes are good,” Austin said. “I work on it almost every day. My eye-hand coordination is what I need to work on the most. “

Austin has good size and feels he gets off press coverage well.

Click here for highlights.