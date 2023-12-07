FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Bryce Stephens has entered the transfer portal.

Stephens has entered the transfer portal after not seeing action in 2023 with the Razorbacks. He signed with Arkansas out of Oklahoma City (Okla.) John Marshall in the Class of 2021.

In 2021, Stephens appeared in four games and redshirted. He caught three passes for five yards against Penn State in the Outback Bowl.

He played in all 13 games in 2022. Caught nine passes for 109 yards and a touchdown. Returned 15 punts for 143 yards and a touchdown against Missouri State.

