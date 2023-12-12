FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is continuing to host official visitors with a former Georgia linebacker among them.

Georgia linebacker Xavien Sorey Jr., 6-3, 220, arrived at Arkansas today for an official visit. In addition, Kansas State defensive end Nate Matlack, 6-5, 249, is also visiting.

Sorey had 19 tackles for the Bulldogs this season, including 15 solo, 1.5 for loss, one sack and a pass breakup. In three seasons with the Bulldogs, Sorey has had 24 tackles, 19 solo, a sack, a fumble recovery and interception.

In 2023, Matlack had 15 tackles, 11 solo, four sacks, a pass breakup and one fumble recovery. In three years with the Wildcats, Matlack finished with 39 tackles, 31 unassisted, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, one recovered and three pass breakups.

San Jose State’s Fernando Carmona, 6-5, 314, and North Texas’ Ethan Minor, 6-3, 300, are offensive linemen who will visit this week. Carmona arrives on Wednesday while Minor will be a weekend visit. Both are among the top offensive linemen in the portal.

East Mississippi Community College defensive back Brylan Lanier, 6-1, 185, and his teammates will face Iowa Western Community College Wednesday night in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium for the NJCAA National Championship. Lanier, who is from Tuscaloosa, Ala., has played at both Indiana and Alabama in addition to junior college.

Lanier will arrive in Fayetteville on Thursday following the game in Little Rock. This season, Lanier played in 12 games and has 56 tackles, including 38 solo. He has 15.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks,, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovered and our pass breakups.

Another weekend visitor is Tennessee Martin running back Sam Franklin, 5-10, 200. Franklin played high school football at Little Rock Central. This season, Franklin rushed for 1,449 yards and 11 touchdowns on 223 carries. He also caught 14 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown. Against Missouri State this season, Franklin carries 20 times for 259 yards and three touchdowns including an 81-yard run.