FAYETTEVILLE — Junior kicker Cam Little is headed to the 2024 NFL Draft after a very successful three years with the Razorbacks.

Little announced his decision on X Friday. Click here for Little’s statement.

Little was successful on 53-of-64 field goals in his career and perfect on 129 point after touchdowns. Little is the second underclassmen to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft. Defensive end John Morgan III also has elected to bypass another season at Arkansas.

Little signed with Arkansas out of Moore (Okla.) Southmoore High School in the Class of 2021.