387 days after being drafted in the second round of the 2022 MLB draft by the Kansas City Royals, former Arkansas third baseman Cayden Wallace found himself back in his home state.

“Driving into Arkansas on Monday. I was like, man, this is just really weird, but I’m so excited to be back,” said Wallace when we interviewed him on Tuesday. “And just seeing all the fans last night, it just gave me chill bumps. I’m very thankful for the fans and just how supportive the Arkansas fans are, and just how amazing they’ve treated me over the past few years.”

Wallace, who is from Little Rock, is only the second player to play for the Naturals since they moved to Springdale in 2012. The first was Brett Eibner in 2013.

Wallace is one of many former Hogs playing in the minor leagues, including Kevin Kopps, Jax Biggers, and Heston Kjerstad. Former Arkansas pitcher Isaiah Campbell was called up to the Majors and the Seattle Mariners last month.