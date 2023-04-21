FAYETTEVILLE — Mills Class of 2024 four-star defensive lineman Charlie Collins has committed to Arkansas over a long list of major powers.

Collins, 6-5, 265, committed to the Hogs on Friday. He recently took a couple more visits to Arkansas including this past Saturday to watch the spring scrimmage.

As a junior in his first year at Mills, helped the Comets to the state playoffs. Finished with 124 tackles, 54 solo, 46 for loss, 12 sacks, one interception, four pass breakups, a forced fumble and five recovered. For Collins a dream as a child has turned into a reality with him choosing the Hogs. He followed them as a youngster growing up in Pine Bluff.

“Yes sir, I did,” Collins said. “The barber shop I grew up in down here when you come in and see it Razorbacks and (Dallas) Cowboys all over it. Growing up when I went to get my haircut Razorbacks always been around.”

He recently told Fox 16’s Nick Walters why he feels so many schools chose to recruit him with even Florida jumping in late with an offer on Thursday.

“From what I hear from coaches, it’s about raw talent,” Collins said. “One thing I do have that I don’t think a lot of players in this class have is strength with length… I’m fast, I have muscle behind it, and with length, not too many want to step in front of that once I get going.”

Click here for highlights.