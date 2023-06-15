FAYETTEVILLE — Bentonville Class of 2024 three-star wide receiver CJ Brown committed to Arkansas Thursday evening during a ceremony at his school.

Brown, 6-1, 185, is one of the state’s top prospects regardless of position. As a junior, Brown caught 75 passes for 1,284 yards and 16 touchdowns.

He chose Arkansas over schools such as Kansas State, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Louisville, Purdue, Arkansas State, UNLV and Colorado State.

Brown becomes the 11th commitment to the Hogs in the Class of 2024.

Arkansas’ Commitments

KJ Jackson, QB, 6-3, 210, Montgomery St. James, Ala.

Jadan Baugh, ATH, 6-1, 214, Decatur Columbia, Ga.

Courtney Crutchfield, WR, 6-2, 175, Pine Bluff

CJ Brown, WR, 6-1, 185, Bentonville

Charlie Collins, DL, 6-5, 265, Mills

Kavion Henderson, DL, 6-3, 250, Leeds, Ala.

*Dion Stutts, DL, 6-3, 265, Memphis University School, Tenn.

Julius “JuJu” Pope, LB-ATH, 6-2, 195, Batesville South Panola, Miss.

Noreel White, CB-ATH, Ocean Springs St. Martin, Miss.

Tevis Metcalf, CB, 5-10, 178, Birmingham Parker, Ala.

Jaden Allen, CB, 5-11, 160, Aledo, Texas

Ahkhari Johnson, CB-ATH, 5-11, 180, Texarkana Pleasant Grove, Texas

*Was killed in an ATV accident at his home on Tuesday.