FAYETTVILLE — Arkansas played host to 33 recruits in June with official visits each weekend.

The Razorbacks now have 16 commitments for the Class of 2024 after picking up two big pledges Friday evening. The Hogs still have some holes to fill, but can still add some high school recruits as well as portal additions later on.

Among the positions that seem to be well stocked in this class are quarterback, running back, wide receiver, defensive end, interior offensive line and cornerback. The seemingly needs are tight end, offensive tackles, defensive tackles, linebackers and safeties.

Actually, Arkansas hosted 34 recruits with one, Clayton (N.C.) wide receiver Dazmin James, 6-2, 185, a Class of 2023 recruit. James visited June 2-4 and signed with the Hogs.

Here’s a look at each weekend and how the Hogs did concerning 2024.

June 2-4

CJ Brown, WR, 6-1, 185, Bentonville (Arkansas)

June 9-11

Ahkhari Johnson, CB, 5-11, 175, Pleasant Grove, Texas (Arkansas)

Decker DeGraaf, TE, 6-4, 230, Glendora, Calif. (Washington)

Jordan Burns, LB, 6-2, 220, Atlanta Pace Academy, Ga. (Tennessee)

Kendall Jackson, DL, 6-4, 250, Gainesville G.W. Buchholz, Fla. (Florida)

Brian Huff, LB, 6-4, 225, Valley View (Missouri)

JacQawn McRoy, OL, 6-8, 365, Pinson Clay-Chalkville, Ala. (Oregon)

Nate Palmer, RB, 5-11, 185, Decatur, Texas (TCU)

June 16-18

Braylen Russell, RB, 6-2, 230, Benton (Arkansas)

Selman Bridges, CB, 6-4, 170, Temple Lake Belton, Texas (Arkansas)

Jaden Allen, CB, 6-0, 160, Aledo, Texas (Arkansas)

Chris Johnson Jr, CB, 6-1, 180, Aledo, Texas (Arizona State)

Julius Pope, LB-ATH, 6-0, 195, Batesville South Panola, Miss. (Arkansas)

Zuri Madison, OL, 6-5, 315, Lexington Frederick Douglass, Ky. (Arkansas)

William Echoles, DL, 6-3, 295, Houston, Miss. (Ole Miss)

Bradley Shaw, LB, 6-1, 220, Hoover, Ala. (Notre Dame, Auburn, Georgia, Arkansas)

Tylen Singleton, S-LB, 6-1, 210, Many, La. (LSU, Arkansas, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M)

June 20-22

Kyle Lemmermann, K, 6-2, 195, Southlake Carroll, Texas (TCU)

June 23-25

Courtney Crutchfield, WR, 6-2, 175, Pine Bluff (Arkansas)

Charlie Collins, DE, 6-5, 265, Mills (Arkansas)

Kavion Henderson, DE, 6-3, 250, Leeds, Ala. (Arkansas)

Ashton Bethel-Roman, WR, 6-1, 170, Missouri City Ridge Point, Texas (Arkansas)

Kobe Branham, OL, 6-6, 320, Fort Smith Southside (Arkansas)

Tevis Metcalf, CB, 5-10, 175, Pinson Clay-Chalkville, Ala. (Arkansas)

Alex Foster, DL, 6-5, 250, Greenville St. Joseph, Miss. (Baylor)

Wyatt Simmons, LB, 6-3, 215, Harding Academy (Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson)

Ashton Hampton, S, 6-2, 190, Tallahassee Florida State University School, Fla. (Clemson)

Fletcher Westphal, OL, 6-8, 335, Leesburg Tuscarora, Va. (Florida)

Jadan Baugh, RB-ATH, 6-1, 217, Decatur Columbia, Ga. (Arkansas)

KJ Jackson, QB, 6-3, 215, Montgomery St. James Academy, Ala. (Arkansas)

Noreel White, CB-ATH, 6-0, 185, Ocean Springs St. Martin, Miss. (Arkansas)

D’Angelo Barber, LB, 6-0, 220, Pinson Clay-Chalkville, Ala. (Auburn)

Xavier Atkins, LB, 6-0, 215, Humble Summer Creek, Texas (LSU commitment but still considering Arkansas and maybe Texas A&M)