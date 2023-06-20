FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has 11 public commitments for the Class of 2024 at this time, but that number could be growing very soon.

Several key targets have upcoming announcements to make a commitment. In addition, Arkansas is set to host approximately 16 recruits this weekend for official visits. They’ve hosted 17 prospects in the first three weekends in June.

Here’s a look at some prospects with known commitment dates and their options.

Kobe Branham, OG, 6-6, 320, Fort Smith Southside, Monday, June 26

Branham will be among the recruits at Arkansas this weekend for an official visit. He was at Arkansas last weekend watching some Southside teammates at a football camp. Branham has already been to Oklahoma State, Ole Smith and SMU. He took an unofficial visit to Texas A&M as well. Branham is a three-star recruit who will play offensive guard in college. With Sam Pittman being a former offensive line coach and Cody Kennedy manning that position at Arkansas the Hogs will be very difficult to beat for Branham.

JacQawn McRoy, OT, 6-8, 365, Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville, June 30

This standout was at Arkansas on the June 9 weekend. He has also been to Ole Miss and Kentucky with Oregon slated for this upcoming weekend. McRoy camped at Arkansas in 2022 and earned a scholarship. Despite his size, he has very good footwork. He’s someone capable of making a very early impact in college. Once again, with Pittman formerly being an offensive line coach that fact hasn’t escaped McRoy. The Hogs could get a lot better on the offensive line in a matter of days if both Branham and McRoy announce for them as many expect the pair to do. McRoy is a four-star recruit.

Chris Johnson Jr., CB, 6-1, 180, Aledo (Texas), July 4

Johnson was at Arkansas last weekend. He will announce in the early evening on July 4. It will be the Hogs, Arizona State or Oregon. Johnson has a teammate, cornerback Jaden Allen, who is committed to the Hogs. Allen was also at Arkansas this past weekend. Johnson’s father played at Louisville, but they aren’t a factor for this four-star talent. Like McRoy, he will be at Oregon this upcoming weekend having already been to Arizona State as well as the Hogs. Arkansas would like nothing more than pair the Aledo teammates in the secondary coached by Marcus Woodson and Deron Wilson.

Braylen Russell, RB, 6-2, 230, Benton, July 14

Russell was at Arkansas this past Wednesday for a 7-on-7 tournament then returned for an official visit. He has also been to South Carolina and Baylor. Russell will finish up at Tennessee this weekend. Russell was once committed to Arkansas, but withdrew that pledge. The Vols may be hard to beat for him. He has a good combination of size and speed. Played his junior season with an injured foot, but is healthy for the Panthers in 2023. He’s a four-star recruit.

Kendall Jackson, DL, 6-4, 250, Gainesville (Fla.) F.W. Buchholz, July 20

Jackson was set to announce on Aug. 5, but on Monday he changed that date to July 20. Jackson was at Arkansas the June 9 weekend for an official visit. He started his official visits off with nearby Florida June 2 and then was at Kentucky this weekend. He will finish up his official visits at Miami this weekend. Jackson and his family raved about how nice Arkansas was following the visit. Scott Fountain, Deke Adams, Kelvin Green and the Hogs have done a very good job recruiting him. He said when visiting Arkansas that Florida being nearby his home wouldn’t be a factor. It’s still hard to believe the Gators aren’t the team to beat, but if he opts to leave home then the Hogs may prove to be in good shape.