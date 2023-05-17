GREENWOOD — Greenwood Class of 2026 offensive guard Cody Taylor started for a very good team in 2022 despite just being a freshman.

Taylor, 6-3, 280, now returns for his sophomore season with a full year of experience starting behind him. Taylor and the Bulldogs are in the middle of spring drills with their game slated for Thursday, May 25, at 7 p.m.

“Spring training is going very well,” Taylor said. “We’re being able to lift and practice the same day. Which is really good for us. We’re able to get strong and play football at the same time. I think our team is doing very well. We have a lot more improvements we’ve got to do. I think we’re all getting very good.”

The Bulldogs have four returning starters on the offensive line according to Taylor. They will be asked to block for quarterback Kane Archer, another sophomore, and the other Bulldogs. Taylor is pleased to see his friend taking the snaps this season.

“Kane is getting better every single day,” Taylor said. “I’m real proud of him. He’s stepped up as a leader definitely. I can’t say how much proud I am to have him as quarterback.”

The expectations of a state championship are there each season for the Bulldogs. That is something Taylor loves and embraces.

“I personally think we will be so much better this year,” Taylor said. “Last year some things we messed up on in the state championship against Pulaski Academy.”

Taylor has accumulated some offers including two from the SEC, Ole Miss and Kentucky. Arkansas is among the schools showing strong interest.

“Recruiting is going very well,” Taylor said. “I’m very thankful for the coaches that came out last week and I’m very thankful for you being able to come out here, watch us and help us out.”

Taylor has plans to attend camps at Arkansas (June 14), TCU, Oklahoma and six or seven other possibilities still under consideration.

“I’m going to the Big Man Camp at Arkansas,” Taylor said.

Taylor is being recruited by Cody Kennedy, who coaches the offensive line at Arkansas, but is also impressed with Dan Enos, the new offensive coordinator who attended Greenwood’s first practice on May 8.

“I think Dan Enos is a very good offensive coordinator,” Taylor said. “I think he can be a great addition to the Razorbacks. I think he and Kane will mesh very well.”

