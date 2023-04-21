FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed talented Class of 2024 four-star wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield from Pine Bluff.

Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, chose Arkansas over a long list of schools. He has visited the Hogs twice in recent weeks including this past Saturday. Crutchfield grew up following the Hogs.

“Now that my dream came true it feels real good in the situation God put me in,” Crutchfield said.

Kenny Guiton coaches the wide receivers at Arkansas. He was another major reason that Crutchfield committed.

“That’s my guy,” Crutchfield said. “He’s a pretty cool guy.”

In 2022, Crutchfield caught 25 passes for 706 yards and 11 touchdowns. Rushed five times for 46 yards. On defense, finished with 32 tackles, 25 solo. Averaged 15.6 yards on 13 punt returns including one for a touchdown. Was MVP of Class 5A state basketball championship game. Plays baseball and track as well. On the football field, he played both ways for the Zebras and talked about his strengths.

“On the offensive side, I’m good at blocking,” Crutchfield said. “I’m good at getting my teammates open. I can catch the ball good and can run a route.

“On the defensive side I’m good at tackling. I can cover one-on-one or I can play zone. I can read the field.”

Arkansas’ Commitments

KJ Jackson, QB, 6-3, 210, Montgomery St. James, Ala.

Courtney Crutchfield, WR, 6-2, 175, Pine Bluff

Charlie Collins, DL, 6-5, 265, Mills

Kavion Henderson, DL, 6-3, 250, Leeds, Ala.

Dion Stutts, DL, 6-3, 265, Memphis University School, Tenn.

Julius “JuJu” Pope, LB-ATH, 6-2, 195, Batesville South Panola, Miss.

Noreel White, CB-ATH, Ocean Springs St. Martin, Miss.

Jaden Allen, CB, 5-11, 160, Aledo, Texas