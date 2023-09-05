FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Many Hog fans know Arkansas athletes for what they do on the field or during a meet, but they may not know what they do to give back to them.

Our Courtney Mims is highlighting what the Razorback athletes are doing in the community each month with her segment, Courtney’s Community Hogs.

For the first episode of the series, Courtney went by Burn Boot Camp in Fayetteville where a handful of Hogs were there hosting an exercise class for the kids.

“Honestly, it was super cool, I mean these kids they really love the Razorback athletes and so being able to meet us and do activities with us is a really cool experience for them as well as it is for us,” volleyball player Zoi Evans said.

“It was pretty hard since we just came from a workout and then we just got another workout. I was sweating,” Arkansas gymnast Maddie Jones said.

“The state of Arkansas is so supportive of us, and it’s great to be able to actually see them and give them autographs and see how much they, like, look up to us and because I looked up to these athletes when I was little and so it’s just great to be that role model for them,” graduate swimmer Reilly Shaner said.

To see the full segment, check out the video above.