FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The National Football Foundation (NFF) announced on Monday the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class, including former Arkansas All-American Dan Hampton.

Hampton will become the 21st Razorback affiliated with the program to be inducted into the NFF Hall of Fame.

Hampton was a four-year letterwinner at defensive tackle for the Razorbacks (1975-78). He played two seasons for Coach Frank Broyles (1975-76) and finished his career playing for Coach Lou Holtz (1977-78). Arkansas sported a 35-10-2 record during Hampton’s career, including a mark of 22-8-1 in Southwest Conference (SWC) play.

Hampton totaled 239 tackles (126 unassisted tackles) in his career with 32 being behind the line of scrimmage while recovering six fumbles. He was an AFCA First-Team All-American in 1978 and helped Arkansas to finish third nationally after winning the 1978 Orange Bowl. As a senior, he logged 98 tackles, including 18 behind the line of scrimmage. He was named the SWC Defensive Player of the Year and earned first-team All-SWC honors in 1978. He also earned the outstanding SWC Player of the Year award from the Houston Post for his senior season. Hampton was named second-team All-SWC in his junior season (1977). As a freshman, Hampton helped the Razorbacks to a share of the SWC title and a victory over Georgia in the 1976 Cotton Bowl.

Hampton was drafted by the Chicago Bears with the fourth pick of the first round in the 1979 NFL Draft. He played 12 seasons for Chicago, becoming one of only two Bears’ players to play in three decades for the team. He started 152 of his 157 career games with the Bears and finished third on the team’s all-time career sacks list with 82. Despite overcoming 10 knee surgeries during his career, Hampton earned All-Pro honors five times and four trips to the Pro Bowl, twice as a defensive tackle and twice as a defensive end. Four other times, he was an alternate for the Pro Bowl. He also earned All-Madden team honors five times. He was the starting defensive end for the famed Chicago Bears’ 1985 Super Bowl Champions and was part of a unit that allowed only 198 points all season long, including shutouts of both teams in the NFC playoffs.

Hampton was named to the NFL 1980s All-Decade team and in 2002 was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was a member of the University of Arkansas’ All-Century team (selected in 1994) and the Arkansas All-Decade team for the 1970s. He is a member of both the University of Arkansas Sports Hall of Honor and the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.

Razorbacks in the NFF College Football Hall of Fame

2019 – Darren McFadden (RB)

2017 – Danny Ford (HC)

2012 – Jimmy Johnson (DL/AC)

2010 – Ronnie Caveness (LB)

2008 – Lou Holtz (HC)

2004 – Wayne Harris (LB)

2004 – Tracy Rocker (AC)

2003 – Doug Dickey (AC)

2003 – Hayden Fry (AC)

2001 – Barry Switzer (AC)

2000 – Billy Ray Smith Jr. (LB)

1999 – Chuck Dicus (WR)

1997 – Bowden Wyatt (HC)

1992 – Loyd Phillips (DL)

1987 – Johnny Majors (AC)

1984 – Lance Alworth (WR)

1983 – Frank Broyles (HC)

1971 – Clyde Scott (RB/DB)

1967 – Wear Schoonover (WR)

1954 – Hugo Bezdek (HC)