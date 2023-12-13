FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The 2024 Football Schedule was officially announced on Wednesday night. The Hogs will start the season with UA-Pine Bluff in Little Rock on August 31st and end with Missouri in Columbia on November 30th.
One big difference this season, in addition to Texas & Oklahoma joining the SEC, the Razorbacks have two bye weeks. The last season the Hogs had two bye weeks was 2019.
Here’s what Arkansas’ 2024 schedule looks like:
August 31st- vs. UA-Pine Bluff at War Memorial Stadium
September 7th- at Oklahoma State
September 14th- vs. UAB
September 21st- at Auburn
September 28th- at Texas A&M (Arlington)
October 5th- vs. Tennessee
October 12th- OPEN
October 19th- vs. LSU
October 26th- at Mississippi State
November 2nd- vs. Ole Miss
November 9th- OPEN
November 16th- vs. Texas
November 23rd- vs. Louisiana Tech
November 30th- at Missouri