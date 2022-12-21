FAYETTEVILLE — Pitt defensive end transfer John Morgan III has signed with Arkansas.

Morgan, 6-2, 265, was here this past weekend and said at time he would sign after the national championship game. He had visited Missouri prior to Arkansas and talked about maybe seeing Tennessee and Colorado before making a decision.

Morgan will have one season left to play at Arkansas. In 2022, Morgan had 19 tackles, 13 solo, five for loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles. In his career at Pitt, Morgan had 72 tackles, 49 solo, 23 for loss, 14.5 sacks, two pass breakups and three forced fumbles.

Morgan is the fourth recruit from the transfer portal to sign with the Hogs and the first on defense. He joins North Carolina quarterback Jacolby Criswell, 6-1, 205; Florida offensive guard Joshua Braun, 6-6, 335, and Texas A&M-Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong, 6-5, 189, signing with the Hogs.