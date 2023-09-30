By Jason Pattyson

FAYETTEVILLE – When the Arkansas Razorbacks traveled to Dallas Friday for the Southwest Classic, the defense carried momentum after a couple of close losses early this season. That sounds counterintuitive, but they took steps in the right direction, keeping the Razorbacks in close games this season. Most notably last week, until the bitter end.

The defense has outperformed some of the biggest critics by forcing turnovers and turning them into scores or setting up the offense with good if not great, field position. Arkansas currently sits atop the NCAA in interceptions returned for touchdowns (3) and 12th in the country in total INTs with 6, according to the stat keepers at NCAA.com.

The defense picked up their first two fumble recoveries on the season, and one set up a Cam Little 50-yard field goal in the third quarter. One of those recoveries was by sophomore linebacker Jordan Crook, the first of his career. The defense today almost outscored the offense 12-10. On most days, a coach or a fan would take that to the bank and chalk it up to a win.

Looking back at the BYU game, the defense was dealt the short hand, being tasked with keeping the opposing team’s offense out of the endzone and holding them to a field goal. The defense has forced 11 field goal attempts, and eight were successful this season.

“Man, we work it in practice. We’ve got to be able to — I mean, stop them,” Landon Jackson said about the defense limiting scoring chances. “We can’t let them score. I mean, we have to at least be able to hold them to a field goal whenever the ball is in the red zone. There’s no reason we should let them in and score. That was completely on the defense going into the half when they got the ball right there, and we’ve just got to play better defense in situations like that.”

Lorando (Snaxx) Johnson intercepted Max Johnson in the third quarter to record his first career interception and returned it 20 yards to paydirt for the team’s third pick-six on the season. Arkansas has recorded an interception in every game this season, and half have been returned for scores. During Sam Pittman’s tenure at Arkansas, his defense had 42 interceptions in 41 games, according to the University’s Athletics website.

“I thought when Snaxx (Lorando Johnson) picked the pass that would springboard us,” Pittman said. “But we just couldn’t get anything done in the red area. And really, in the second half, offensively, couldn’t get a first down.”

So, not only is the defense limiting trips into the endzone, they are limiting the damage on the scoreboard, but the offense is having fits finding the endzone themselves. Pittman recognized the effort the defense is giving, and it’s frustrating that the offense can’t capitalize.

“But Snaxx picking that pass and scoring,” Pittman said. “Then we come back, and we get an opportunity — I mean, get a fumble on the 30-freaking 7 or 8. And we kick a field goal, you know?”

The defense had a chance to give up points in the final seconds when the game was virtually over, but the defense was not done trying to limit the damage on the scoreboard.

I just think we fight until the clock hits 0, so I think it’s a testament to the defense we can carry into next week, Hudson Clark said.

There are no moral victories in football, and this team will be the first to tell you moral victories sting because you were close enough to win most times. With Ole Miss and Alabama looming next on the schedule, the defense needs to keep tacking points on the scoreboard to keep this season from spiraling out of control.