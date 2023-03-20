TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Energized by fifth-year senior RHP Chenise Delce and redshirt junior designated player Rylin Hedgecock, No. 12 Arkansas (22-8, 3-3 SEC) muscled to a 2-1 (10 inn.) series-clinching win over No. 13 Alabama Monday night at Rhoads Stadium. It’s Arkansas’ ninth consecutive SEC road series victory.

Monday night’s triumph also marks the Hogs’ first-ever series win in Tuscaloosa.

Chenise Delce (11-5) went the distance for the Razorbacks. Throwing a career high 10 innings and 172 pitches, Delce struck out eight and allowed just one earned run on five hits. The reigning SEC Pitcher of the Year was nails down the stretch, working out of a bases-loaded jam with one out in the bottom of the 10th. Delce struck out back-to-back batters for the win.

Redshirt senior Rylin Hedgecock’s go-ahead solo home run in the top of the 10th was all Arkansas needed for the win.

Arkansas outhit Alabama at a 7-5 clip. Hedgecock and freshman catcher Lauren Camenzind powered the Hogs offensively, collecting two hits apiece. Camenzind finished 2-for-4 with an RBI. Raigan Kramer, Hannah Gammill and Kacie Hoffmann chipped in with a hit each.

Quoting Coach Deifel

“I thought this was a huge series to win, especially since it was our program’s first-ever series victory at Alabama. We showed a ton of grit and character, and I couldn’t be more proud of how we fought. That’s a game where nobody deserves to lose. Chenise Delce was outstanding tonight. Our team showed a ton of resilience and had each other’s backs.”

Up Next

Arkansas returns to the friendly confines of Bogle Park on March 24-26 for a three-game series against No. 11 Florida. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. Friday on SEC Network+.