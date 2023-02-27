FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Redshirt senior Chenise Delce earned her third career SEC Pitcher of the Week honor after a commanding weekend in the circle for No. 8 Arkansas at the Razorback Invitational.

The reigning SEC Pitcher of the Year went 4-0 with two wins against No. 13/19 Arizona. Compiling a .076 ERA, Delce (7-1) allowed just two runs across 18.1 innings pitched and also curbed opponents to a .127 batting average with 25 strikeouts.

Delce is 7-1 on the season with three Top 25 wins.

In the Razorback Invitational’s opening matchup against Arizona Thursday night, Chenise Delce twirled a seven-inning complete game and notched a season high 12 strikeouts en route to her first win of the tournament. Delce limited Arizona to no hits through the game’s first five innings and kept the Wildcats scoreless until the top of the seventh.

Delce was exception with the rock Friday, acquiring both wins against Drake and Arizona. In 3.0 innings in Arkansas’ 4-3 (11) victory against Drake, Delce did not allow a single run or hit and retired seven of eight batters faced with two punch outs. Entering the game in the ninth, Delce proved how clutch she was yet again in an international tiebreaker. Delce worked around a runner at third in each of the game’s final three innings to seal the win.

Chenise Delce was nails again in Friday night’s 2-1 triumph vs. Arizona. Tossing the game’s final 3.1 innings, Delce checked Arizona to zero runs on two hits and drew up five strikeouts. With a runner in scoring position in each of the game’s last three innings, Delce worked her magic to keep Arizona from scoring again. With two down and a runner at third in the top of the seventh, Delce quickly fixed her final strikeout of the night.

Delce tossed a two-hit shutout against Drake in the weekend’s culminating matchup Sunday to pick up her seventh win of the season. Delce did not allow a run on two hits (zero extra-base hits) and clocked six strikeouts. She also worked around runners in scoring position in the first and third frames.

Delce shares the SEC Pitcher of the Week honor with Georgia’s Madison Kerpics.

Up Next

Delce the Razorbacks host the Wooo Pig Classic on March 2-5 at Bogle Park, welcoming Iowa State, Texas A&M-CC and North Texas. Arkansas opens against Iowa State at 4 p.m. Thursday on SEC Network+.