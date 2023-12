FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Devon Manuel has entered the transfer portal today.

Manuel, 6-9, 310, battled injuries in 2023, but seemingly had a bright future with the Hogs. He split time at left tackle with Andrew Chamblee in 2023.

Manuel had played in one game in 2022 getting snaps against Auburn. That was his first action as a Razorback since he redshirted and didn’t play in 2021.