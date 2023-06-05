FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Diamond Hogs season has come to an end.

The Razorbacks fell to TCU 12-4 in the Fayetteville Regional Finals on Monday.

The Hogs don’t waste any time in this one as they get on the board first in the top of the first. TCU’s pitcher issues a walk and hits two batters to load the bases for the Hogs.

Then, a sac fly from Ben McLaughlin scored Tavian Josenberger to put the Razorbacks up 1-0 on the Horned Frogs.

Cody Adcock starting on the mound for the Razorbacks in this one. TCU does get two on in the inning, but Adcock and the defense get out of the inning without the Horned Frogs doing any damage.

In the bottom of the second, Cody Adcock gives up a single and hits a TCU batter and Dave Van Horn pulls him from the game to put in Hagen Smith.

TCU manages to get on the board after Smith gives up a two RBI single and the Horned Frogs take a 2-1 lead over Arkansas.

However, before they could do more damage, Smith strikes out two and gets the Hogs out of the inning.

Arkansas can’t get anything on the board in the top of the third, but in the bottom of the inning, Smith continuing to frustrate the TCU batters, striking out two. A fly out from Tre Richardson ends the inning and the score remains 2-1 TCU.

The Hogs give Smith some run support in the top of the fifth. Jace Bohrofen hits a bomb to center field and the two-run homer allows the Hogs to take a 3-2 lead on TCU.

Right after that though, Jared Wegner follows up Bohrofen with his own bomb and the solo shot puts the Razorbacks up 4-2 on the Horned Frogs with one out in the top of the fifth.

TCU plates one in the bottom of the fifth, but strands the tying run on third and the score stayed 4-3 heading into the top of the sixth.

In the bottom of the sixth, Arkansas makes a pitching change as Zack Morris comes in for Hagen Smith.

Smith pitched three and two thirds innings for the Hogs, allowing three hits and one run while striking out six.

Morris gives up a two-run home run to TCU’s Austin Davis and the Horned Frogs take a 5-4 lead. Then an RBI single from Fontenelle puts them up by two and Dave Van Horn takes out Morris and puts in Gage Wood to pitch for the Hogs.

Wood gets them out of the inning, but the Horned Frogs still lead 6-4 heading into the seventh inning.

TCU’s Kurtis Byrne hits a solo shot in the bottom of the seventh to put the Frogs up 7-4 on the Hogs.

TCU plates two more in the bottom of the eighth to go up 9-4 on the Razorbacks. Arkansas makes another pitching change, taking Gage Wood out and putting in Christian Foutch.

Foutch gives up a two-run homer to Tre Richardson and the Horned Frogs go up 11-4 on the Razorbacks in the bottom of the eighth.

Then TCU’s Bryne homers once again to put the Frogs up 12-4 on the Razorbacks.

That would be all the Horned Frogs needed to win it and move on to the Super Regionals.