FAYETTEVILLE — Denton (Texas) Ryan Class of 2025 linebacker Dillon Arkansas was among the recruits at Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday.

Arkansas, 6-1, 185, already holds offers from SMU and Missouri. He’s certain to add several more in the coming months and years. Arkansas talked about the highlights of the visit and just the school in general.

“The highlights of my day were listening to the coaches during their presentations and being able to listen to players themselves tell you about the family Arkansas provides,” Arkansas said. “Arkansas is a great place with great people. I’m just getting started with the whole recruiting process so hopefully I can build relationships with the coaches and we’ll see where it goes from there.”

As a sophomore for the same school that produced Drew Sanders and many other future greats, Arkansas had 80 tackles, six for loss, one sack, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and recovered one. Arkansas was impressed with the new co-defensive coordinators at Arkansas and the staff in general.

“Building relationships is important to me,” Arkansas said. “I find all the coaches bring a lot of energy and I look forward to building relationships with them over the next couple of years.”

As far as other visits, Arkansas has the two schools he holds offers from in mind.

“Yes, I would really love to visit SMU and Missouri but I have to sit and talk with my parents about it,” Arkansas said.

Click here for highlights.