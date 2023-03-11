FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed Memphis (Tenn.) University School Class of 2024 three-star defensive lineman Dion Stutts.

Stutts, 6-3, 265, committed to the Hogs while on an unofficial visit to attend Arkansas’ Prospect Day. He spent both Friday and Saturday at Arkansas. He announced his decision on Twitter Saturday.

He also had offers to Texas A&M, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Louisville and others. In nine games in 2022, Stutts had 28 tackles, 12 for loss and a quarterback hurry.

Stutts is the second commitment for Arkansas in the Class of 2024. He joins Leeds (Ala.) defensive lineman Kavion Henderson, 6-3, 250. Stutts has a 5.7 grade with Rivals.com

Click here for his highlights.