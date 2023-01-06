FAYETTEVILLE — As expected, Arkansas and cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman are parting ways.

This, according to a source, has been in the works for a few days, but was officially reported first by John Brice from FootballScoop.com on Friday. Bowman spent one year at Arkansas after coming over from Marshall University. A source indicated to Hogville.net before the AutoZone Liberty Bowl that Bowman wouldn’t be at Arkansas in 2023.

He is the third member of the defensive staff to leave this offseason. Coordinator Barry Odom is the new head coach at UNLV. Michael Scherer, who coached the linebackers at Arkansas, now is the defensive coordinator at UNLV.

Sam Pittman has hired Travis Williams from UCF and Marcus Woodson from Florida State as co-defensive coordinators.

Bowman has also coached at UT Martin, Austin Peay, Arkansas-Monticello and Cordova (Tenn.) High School.