FAYETTEVILLE — Dowell Loggains is leaving after two seasons with Arkansas to accept the offensive coordinator job at South Carolina.

Loggains, an ace recruiter and former Razorback, coached tight ends for the past two years. Loggains will replace Marcus Satterfield who left to accept the same position at Nebraska on Matt Rhule’s new staff.

Loggains has extensive offensive coordinator experience in the NFL. He served in that capacity with the Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets. He also was the quarterback coach for the Cleveland Browns in 2014.

Loggains has commitments from a trio of four-star tight ends in the Class of 2023. He, Sam Pittman and Kenny Guiton saw Bixby (Okla.) High School’s Luke Hasz on Wednesday night. Loggains also has pledges from Ashdown’s Shamar Easter and Eudora (Kan.) High’s Jaden Hamm.

Former Razorback James Shibest, who was last at Virginia Tech, could be a candidate to replace Loggains at Arkansas.