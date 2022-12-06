FAYETTEVILLE — Junior linebacker Drew Sanders, as expected, has entered the 2023 NFL Draft after one season at Arkansas.

Sanders made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday morning. Sanders transferred to Arkansas from Alabama. Sanders topped the Hogs in tackles with 103 including 40 solo and 13.5 for loss. Sanders also had 9.5 sacks, one interception, five pass breakups, six quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and a recovered one.

Sanders ranks as the No. 17 player on Mel Kiper’s ESPN Board and is the No. 1 inside linebacker. His play at Arkansas helped his stock tremendously. In two years with the Tide, Sanders played in 25 games with three starts. He had 33 tackles, 16 solo, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, five quarterback hurries and two pass breakups.

He was a five-star recruit out of Denton (Texas) Ryan High School in the Class of 2020. He chose the Hogs over Oklahoma and Texas once he went into the transfer portal.