FAYETTEVILLE — Senior Dwight McGlothern is set to begin his second season at Arkansas as a starting cornerback.

In 2022 after coming over from LSU, McGlothern, 6-2, 190, had 52 tackles, including 43 solo, one for loss, four interceptions, 10 pass breakups, forced two fumbles and recovered one. There’s one change for McGlothern though he has returned to jersey No. 2 that he was able to claim once Myles Slusher entered the transfer portal.

“No. 2 has been with me my whole life,” McGlothern said. “I always wore it. It would be a good chance to get the number back (my) last year so I want to make the best of it.”

Arkansas has added some talented cornerbacks to compete with McGlothern and Quincey McAdoo. Lorando “Snaxx” Johnson is one of them after he came over from Baylor. Some talented freshmen are at cornerback too and LaDarrius Bishop returned as a super senior.

“Yes sir, it’s nice having them guys because one of us is going to set the bar, you know, the standard,” McGlothern said. “One person having a good day, that pushes all of us to come together and have a great day as a defensive unit.”

Based off his junior season with the Hogs, McGlothern could have entered the 2023 NFL Draft. Instead, he opted to return to the Hogs.

“I felt like I needed to improve more, better my game,” McGlothern said. “I feel like I needed to learn more, needed a coach that could get hands on and teach me through every mistake I make and better me as a person, honestly. Develop me with a better mindset. All of that, honestly.”

While he feels the need to improve and can certainly better his draft stock with a very good 2023 season, McGlothern reflected back on how the 2022 season went for him.

“Yes sir, the numbers are very well,” McGlothern said. “But I know for sure whenever I watch film after the game, it was mistakes that I left out there that I felt could have made me a first-round pick. So having another year under my belt and having good coaches to help me on and off the field will better me all around.”

McGlothern knows if he becomes more physical that will also help his NFL Draft stock. He talked about how he can become that more physical football player.

“A willing tackler,” McGlothern said. “Whenever they run, I need to make that tackle. I need to be that person who gets them on the ground without any help. Just going out and showing that I want to do it.”

Another of those cornerbacks the Hogs brought in who can certainly add talent to the position is four-star Jaylon Braxton. As a senior at Frisco (Texas) Lone Star, caught 41 passes for 566 yards (13.8 ypc) and six touchdowns. Also completed one pass for a 10-yard touchdown. On defense, totaled 27 tackles, including 1.0 tackle for loss, recorded 10 pass breakups and five interceptions. He also blocked one field goal, returned eight punts for 99 yards and a touchdown and had one kick return for 55 yards.

“Jaylon Braxton I’m excited for him,” McGlothern said. “He’s a good player. He’s young and ready to learn. He’s trying to get better, well, he’s getting better everyday since day one. He still has high school technique, but since he has been in college he’s been picking up on it fast. Soon you will see a next DB behind Quincey, me and Snaxx.”

McGlothern also talked about Johnson and how he has stepped right in and made an impact coming over from Baylor.

“Snaxx looks good,” McGlothern said. “He’s a very physical player, and as well me and him are learning with the new coaches that’s coming in. New technique. But together on the field, we’ve been very clamp, I’ll say. Lockdown corners, you know. So, it’s good having someone on the other side across me clamp, as well. And then plus, we have Quincey, as well. So you will see a lot of players clamp at that position, for sure.”

Another Baylor transfer, Alfahiym Walcott, is set to play nickel back. But he’s injured this spring. McGlothern talked about how the safeties are looking to this point after seven practices.

“Jayden Johnson, Hud, Malik Chavis, all of them have been playing very well, and they’ve been making plays at practice,” McGlothern said. “I’ve been seeing it firsthand. They’ve been communicating very good.

“Everybody’s just hungry because everyone wants to play, everyone wants to compete, be the best as they can. No one wants to just sit on the bench anymore. So, it really helps this team because, Arkansas, we’re trying to go undefeated. We’re trying to win every game. We’re trying to be that team to beat. Having everybody working hard and competing with everybody, it’s only going to make us better.”

McGlothern and the Hogs will scrimmage on Saturday. The scrimmage is closed to the media and public. The spring game is set for Saturday, April 15, at noon.