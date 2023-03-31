Arkansas forward Erynn Barnum announced on her Instagram on Friday her intent to enter the transfer portal.



Barnum was the Hogs leading scorer in 2023, averaging 15 points per game and 6.5 rebounds per game. She started all 37 games this season, playing an average of 26.6 minutes a game.

The Redshirt-Senior came to Arkansas from Little Rock Central High School. She has one more year of eligibility.