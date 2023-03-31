KLRT - FOX16.com
by: Alyssa Orange
Posted: Mar 31, 2023 / 08:24 PM CDT
Updated: Mar 31, 2023 / 08:24 PM CDT
Arkansas forward Erynn Barnum announced on her Instagram on Friday her intent to enter the transfer portal.
The Redshirt-Senior came to Arkansas from Little Rock Central High School. She has one more year of eligibility.
