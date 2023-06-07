FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN has released its college football 2023 impact transfer, recruit class rankings and the Razorbacks are No. 13.

Arkansas has 40 scholarship recruits in the Class of 2023. The breakdown is 21 from high school, 18 transfer portal recruits and a junior college offensive lineman. As ESPN’s Craig Haubert noted in his story the transfer portal has changed how teams build their rosters.

Haubert noted some schools go all in on the portal while others choose to use it sparingly relying on the traditional high school recruits. Sam Pittman seemingly has found a good balance between the two.

In this particular story, Haubert ranked the top 25 groups of newcomers — recruits and transfers combined — based on who could see the most impactful immediate returns for 2023.

The Hogs were ranked No. 22 nationally in recruiting rankings for the Class of 2023. But as far as impact, the Hogs are only behind three schools in the SEC. LSU (4), Auburn (8) and Ole Miss (11) are the SEC schools expected to have a more impactful recruiting class.

The recruits from the transfer portal that ESPN feels could make the biggest impact for Arkansas are North Texas tight end Var’Keyes Gumms, Hillsdale College wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa, Florida offensive lineman Joshua Braun, Georgia defensive back Jaheim Singletary and South Florida linebacker Antonio Grier Jr. They listed Bixby (Okla.) four-star tight end Luke Hasz as the biggest impact recruit from high school.

Here’s what ESPN had to say about Arkansas’ class in general as far as needs.

“The Razorbacks lost a lot of production in the passing game to the tune of 145 catches and 18 TDs among their top pass-catchers. No sure things arrive via the portal, as several prospects are making the jump up to the Power 5 level, but they add talent with production. TeSlaa is making the jump from Division II Hillsdale, where he was named the conference’s offensive player of the year (68 receptions, 1,325 yards, 13 TDs). Tyrone Broden is a big red zone target at 6-foot-7 who recorded 12 touchdowns for Bowling Green over the past two seasons.

“Despite a strong history at tight end, the position was an area of need, especially with the loss of Trey Knox, but the Razorbacks addressed this well. Gumms could be an impact addition coming off all-conference season at North Texas. On the offensive line, Braun comes from SEC foe Florida and looks poised to assume a starting role in the trenches.”

Haubert then looked at some key contributors down the road and long-term overview.

“Aiding their tight end room is ESPN 300 prospect Hasz, who could work his way into the mix in Year 1. He needs to add mass this offseason but has excellent hands and is a tenacious blocker. The Razorbacks’ running back depth will likely keep Isaiah Augustave off the field early, but he’s a great fit in coach Sam Pittman’s system with a blend of size, speed and power. ESPN 300 CB Jaylon Braxton got reps this spring and should improve depth, and Carson Dean could develop into their next Bumper Pool at LB. Singletary was a highly touted 2022 ESPN 300 prospect who comes over from Georgia with time on his side.”

The Top 25, in order, is USC, Miami, Florida State, LSU, Colorado, Oregon, Oklahoma, Auburn, UCLA, Louisville, Ole Miss, TCU, Arkansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Tennessee, Florida, Wisconsin, Maryland, Arizona State, Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, Washington and Indiana.

Arkansas’ High School Recruits

Malachi Singleton, QB, 6-1, 225, Kennesaw North Cobb, Ga.

Isaiah Augustave, RB, 6-2, 195, Naples, Fla.

Davion Dozier, WR, 6-4, 195, Moody, Ala.

Dazmin James, WR, 6-2, 185, Clayton, N.C.

Luke Hasz, TE, 6-3, 245, Bixby, Okla.

Shamar Easter, TE, 6-5, 225, Ashdown

Luke Brown, OL, 6-5, 315, Paris Henry County, Tenn.

Paris Patterson, OL, 6-6, 345, East St. Louis, Ill.

Joey Sua, OL, 6-4, 320, Bentonville

Kaleb James, DL, 6-4, 265, Mansfield, Texas

Ian Geffrard, DL, 6-6, 350, Mableton Whitefield Academy, Ga.

Quincy Rhodes Jr., DL, 6-7, 255, North Little Rock

Alex Sanford, LB, 6-3, 240, Oxford, Miss.

Brad Spence, LB, 6-2, 228, Houston Klein Forest, Texas

Carson Dean, LB, 6-4, 235, Carrollton Hebron, Texas

Dylan Hasz, DB, 5-11, 180, Bixby, Okla.

TJ Metcalf, S, 6-1, 185, Pinson Valley, Ala.

Christian Ford, S, 6-0, 185, McKinney, Texas

RJ Johnson, DB, 6-3, 180, McDonough Eagles Landing Christian Academy, Ga.

Jaylon Braxton, CB, 6-0, 170, Frisco Lone Star, Texas

Dallas Young, CB, 6-0, 185, Gardendale, Ala.

Arkansas’ Recruits From Portal

Jacolby Criswell, QB, 6-1, 205, North Carolina

Andrew Armstrong, WR, 6-5, 189, Texas A&M-Commerce

Isaac TeSlaa, WR, 6-4, 210, Hillsdale College

Tyrone Broden, WR, 6-7, 210, Bowling Green

Var’Keyes Gumms, TE, 6-3, 230, North Texas

Francis Sherman, TE, 6-3, 234, Louisville

Joshua Braun, OL, 6-6, 335, Florida

John Morgan III, Edge, 6-2, 265, Pitt

Trajan Jeffcoat, DE, 6-4, 269, Missouri

Keivie Rose, DT, 6-3, 303, Louisiana Tech

Tank Booker, DT, 6-4, 320, Maryland

Jaheim Thomas, LB, 6-4, 245, Cincinnati

Antonio Grier, LB, 6-1, 223, South Florida

Lorando Johnson, CB, 6-0, 193, Baylor

Alfahiym Walcott, S, 6-2, 220, Baylor

Jaheim Singletary, CB, 6-2, 170, Georgia

AJ Brathwaite, S, 6-0, 195, Western Kentucky

Kee’yon Stewart, CB, 6-0, 183, TCU

Junior College

Amaury Wiggins, C-G, 6-3, 310, Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College