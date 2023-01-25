FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN has placed Arkansas at No. 22 in the Class of 2023 football recruiting rankings.

ESPN came out with its Top 75 football recruiting classes this week and as one would expect the SEC is very well represented. Alabama once again has the nation’s top-ranked class and Georgia is right behind them at No. 2. Future SEC members, Texas (3) and Oklahoma (4), are next in the rankings.

ESPN has four Razorbacks in its Top 300. The top offensive recruit goes to Bixby (Okla.) four-star tight end Luke Hasz. On defense, that honor goes to Frisco (Texas) Lone Star four-star cornerback Jaylon Braxton. Ashdown tight end Shamar Easter and Naples (Fla.) running back Isaiah Augustave are also in the Top 300.

Hasz has a grade of 85 with ESPN and they rate Hasz No. 83 in the Top 300. Hasz is the No. 2 tight end nationally. They also rank him No. 20 regionally and No. 2 in Oklahoma.

Easter is the No. 198 recruit nationally and is given a grade of 82. Easter is the No. 6 tight end in the nation, No. 104 regionally and No. 1 player in Arkansas. He will sign on Feb. 1.

Braxton also has a grade of 82 and is the No. 214 prospect. He’s the No. 27 cornerback, No. 47 recruit regionally and No. 34 in Texas.

Augustave comes in at No. 246 and has a grade of 81. Augustave is the No. 14 running back in the nation, No. 127 regionally and No. 55 in the Sunshine State.

ESPN mistakenly lists Arkansas as having five recruits in the Top 300, but Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington wide receiver Micah Tease flipped to Texas A&M.

Another Arkansas signee mentioned by ESPN is Carrollton (Texas) Hebron linebacker Carson Dean. Hasz, Braxton and Dean are enrolled at Arkansas now. Easter and Augustave are slated to arrive in late May or early June.

ESPN’s SEC Ranking