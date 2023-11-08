FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Pig Trail Nation’s Courtney Mims had a chance to sit down with Trevon Brazile before the season began to talk about his return to the court after injury and much more.

Brazile tore his ACL just nine games into last season, but after much rehab, he’s healthy and ready to make a big impact on this year’s team.

To see the full interview, click the video above.

The Hogs are 1-0 on the year after beating Alcorn State 93-59 on Monday night.

Up next for the Razorbacks, a matchup with Gardner-Webb on Friday night in Bud Walton Arena.