RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – University of Arkansas senior Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira used a historic day, shooting a 63 with a 54-hole total of 198, to take control of the 2023 Latin America Amateur Championship. Overall, all four Razorbacks played well with Julian Perico standing in third, Manuel Lozada in fifth and Segundo Oliva Pinto climbing 22 spots to 20th.

Fernandez de Oliveira’s bogey-free 63 included birdies on three of his first four holes, five straight birdies (holes 11-15) and a closing birdie on 18th. His 63 ties Joaquín Niemann for the lowest round at the LAAC. His 54-hole score of 198 shatters the previous three-round total of 206 by eight shots.

Fernandez de Oliveira will take a four-stroke lead into the final round with invitations to The Masters, US Open and The Open Championship later this year.

Perico is tied for third with a 54-hole score of 203 (-13). He started quickly with birdies on holes 2 and 3. His front nine ended with a bogey, a birdie and bogey for a 1-under-par 35. Perico then birdies 11, eagles 14 and birdied hole 18 for his 67.

Lozada carded a bogey-free day 68 and is in fifth with a three-day total of 206 (-10). He had two birdies on each nine, including holes 3, 7, 14, and 18.

Oliva Pinto showed why he has two top-20 finishes from his first two LAAC appearances. After making the cut by one stroke and standing in a tie for 42nd after round two, Oliva Pinto posted a 4-under-par 68 on Saturday to more into a tie for 20th. He had six birdies, including three straight, and went from +2 to -2 for the championship with a 54-hole score of 214.

The fourth and final round is set for Sunday with live coverage on ESPN2 from 9 am to Noon.