FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will host No. 14 Ole Miss on Saturday night with a chance to get bowl eligible.

The Hogs are 5-5 and have dropped their last three outings in Razorback Stadium. Ole Miss is 8-2 and third in the SEC West with its only losses to LSU and Alabama.

Here’s five things the Hogs need to do as they take care of business against the Rebels.

Eliminate Turnovers, Cut Down Penalties

The Hogs need to eliminate turnovers in this game. They definitely cut back on the penalties against LSU with only two flags against them. They did have two fumbles though and that needs to be cleaned up on Saturday night. The good thing about the penalties in recent games the pass interference calls that were responsible for many of the flags earlier in the season have been eliminated recently. That is a trend that needs to continue.

Win Third Down on Both Sides of Ball

On defense that could even extend into fourth down since it’s a known factor Lane Kiffin isn’t shy about going for it and not punting. But the Hogs definitely need to keep drives going on third down and getting KJ Jefferson back should and will help. The offense has struggled badly in the past two losses and if Jefferson is healthy that should help. But Rocket Sanders and the offensive line need to get the running game going as well. The Hogs have struggled on the ground the past two weeks. Ole Miss runs the ball as well as anyone in the country. The Hogs need to not let them have success on third down. Getting the Rebels behind the chains on first down and staying out of third-and-short situations would definitely be a boost to Bumper Pool, Drew Sanders and the defense.

Don’t Get Down Big Early

The Hogs got down to Missouri State 17-0 in the first half, but rallied to win. They were behind Alabama 28-0, Liberty 21-0 and LSU 13-3 and lost all three games. The Hogs need to generate offense and put points on the board and not have to depend on a second half or fourth quarter rally to try and win. Arkansas needs to try to stay away from a big deficit and if they do that they have a legitimate shot at sending Ole Miss home with a loss.

Success in Red Zone

Last week, Arkansas’ Latavious Brini recovered a fumble at the LSU 10 and got no points out of the possession. The Hogs had two chances in the red zone and only got one score out of it. LSU was 3 for 3 in the red zone and not a coincidence they won the game.

Just Continue Improvement on Defense

The defense has only allowed 13 points in the past six quarters. They have made gradual improvement the past four games with their best performance of season coming against LSU. That is a trend that needs to continue against Ole Miss’ high-powered offense. The defense needs more help from the offense and hopefully a healthier Jefferson and getting the running game back should provide that.